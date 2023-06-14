CNN host demands cameras cut away from Trump making a 'spectacle' of his charges

CNN host Jake Tapper made his feelings clear about the network's producers showing clips of Donald Trump greeting fans following his arraignment, accusing the former president of using it as amarketing.

"To the folks in the control room: I don't need to see any more of that", he scolded.

"He's trying to turn it into a spectacle, a campaign ad. That's enough of that. We've seen it already."

However, Trump was quick to respond, joking that's why 'CNN's ratings are so low'.

