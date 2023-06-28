Trump considers his indictments a 'big, beautiful badge of honour and courage'

After being indicted twice in the last four months, it appears Donald Trump still has no shame, and addressed them with humour during Oakland County GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner.

The former president told the supportive crowd that he wears them like a 'big, beautiful badge of honour and courage'.

"Essentially, I'm being indicted for you", he said.

Trump has maintained that he is not guilty on all charges, including alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, and alleged mishandling of classified government documents.

