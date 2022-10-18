Kay Burley savagely responds to claims cabinet knew about mini-Budget

Kay Burley had a merciless response for MP and secretary of state James Heappey when he revealed that the cabinet supported the mini-Budget before it had been briefed to the House of Commons.

"None of you knew what you were doing, so why on earth are you still running the country?" Burley savagely responded.

A flustered Heappey then defended himself by saying it wasn't "fair comment" to make that statement.

Liz Truss was last night (17 October) forced to apologise for 'going too far' with economic plans.

