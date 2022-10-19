Jeremy Hunt 'ignored' Liz Truss' call to be chancellor thinking it was prank

Jeremy Hunt reportedly got a text from Liz Truss about becoming chancellor, but ignored it as he thought it was a prank.

Andrew Pierce of The Daily Mail appeared on GMB where he told the story of how Hunt was apparently in Belgium on holiday at the time, when he got calls and texts from a number he didn't recognise.

'Jeremy, it's Liz Truss, please call, it's urgent', Pierce claims it read.

It's thought Truss had to get officials to contact his south west Surrey constituency office for a response.

