Trump swears and casually shares classified info in leaked tapes

A leaked audio clip from journalist Bob Woodward hears Donald Trump brag about classified info around secret weapons systems, and swear like we've never heard him before.

Woodward recorded eight hours of conversation with the former president, and is set to release them in an audiobook.

“Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear f** warheads," he can be heard saying in the CNN-obtained clip.

"I have built a weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before."

