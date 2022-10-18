Led By Donkeys hang 'UK economy was crashed here' sign outside pro-Brexit offices

Led By Donkeys are back with another internet-breaking anti-government campaign, and this time, the crashing economy is the topic on everyone's lips.

The group headed to 55 Tufton Street, a townhouse which played home to pro-Brexit thinktanks, and honoured it with a blue plaque which reads: 'The UK economy was crashed here' along with the date 23 September 2022, the date of the mini-Budget.

In signature Led By Donkeys style, they then of course displayed a giant projection playing out what happened in government to reach this point.



