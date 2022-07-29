Conservative party member tells Rishi Sunak he 'stabbed' Boris in the back

Rishi Sunak faced accusations of 'stabbing Boris Johnson in the back' at the first Tory leadership hustings event in Leeds.

The former chancellor kept his cool, as though he expected such criticism.

“Many people unfortunately see that you’ve stabbed him in the back. He is the man who made you as a senior politician," the audience member said.

"There is no way that the prime minister and chancellor cannot be joined at the hip with regard to economic policy," Sunak responded. “So I was left with no choice.”

