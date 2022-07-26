15 terrifying seconds of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak staring down a camera

As Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head-to-head at the BBC debate, it was the lack-of talking that was creeping some viewers out.

At the start of the programme, the pair stood still as statues, staring intently into the camera for a good 15 seconds.

Journalist Sophie Raworth introduced them as they showed no reaction or emotion.

'That opening shot is the stuff of nightmares', one user wrote on social media, while another chimed in: 'That opening sequence really sold them as humans devoid of absolutely all emotion.'



