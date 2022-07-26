Former MP accuses Boris Johnson of 'doing his bucket list'

Former Tory MP Anna Soubry has accused Boris Johnson of 'doing his bucket list' as he prepares to leave Downing Street.

In recent weeks, Johnson has been spotted flying a Typhoon jet, and having parties at Chequers.

"We have a number of serious matters that need addressing urgently," she said in an interview with GMB. "Our prime minister is out doing his bucket list of things he'd like to do like some petulant child."

"Johnson's legacy is going to be that he's the worst prime minister in our history."

