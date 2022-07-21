Tory MP supporting Penny Mordaunt says she would do it again in a 'heart second'

A Tory MP has had an awkward gaffe as she admitted she'd support Penny Mordaunt again "in a heart second" on live TV.

MP Alicia Kearns' blunder has since been picked up by social media and turned into memes aplenty - because spoiler: she meant 'in a heartbeat'.

"We stood behind someone we believed in, someone who had a real vision to the country," she began during a BBC News interview. "We're all really proud and I think all of us would do it again in a heart second."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

