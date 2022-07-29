Liz Truss challenged on why she was 'rude' about the school she went to

Liz Truss squirmed as she was challenged by Nick Ferrari on 'rude' comments she made about the school she went to as a youngster.

"I'm not claiming it was a sink school," she clarified of the remarks, which saw her accuse Roundhay School in Leeds as 'letting down' pupils. "It was an average comprehensive at the time."

However, Ferrari was quick to point out it's in a very nice area, and a good school.

"The teaching was patchy...we didn't have league tables at the time," she added.



