Liz Truss says she's 'completely horrified' by Love Island

Liz Truss has admitted she's 'completely horrified' by reality dating show, Love Island, amid complaints of misogynistic bullying between cast members.

"All I can say is that I watched it for 10 minutes with my teenage daughter, and I was completely horrified and I turned it off," Truss said when asked at the Conservative party hustings, adding that her daughter didn't see the problem.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said the broadcaster will “sit down and review” Love Island when the series ends this year.

