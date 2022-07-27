Video

Donald Trump wants drug dealers to be given the death penalty

Donald Trump has said he wants drug dealers to receive a 'quick death penalty' as he listed off a number of harsh crime punishments during his first trip back to Washington since being president.

“If you look at countries throughout the world, the ones that don’t have a drug problem are those that institute a very quick trial death penalty sentence for drug dealers”, he said at the America First Policy Institute summit.

“You execute a drug dealer and you save 500 lives, because they kill on average 500 people."

