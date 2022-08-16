Awkward moment GMB presenter asks Ed Miliband about his 'tan'

Ed Miliband had to correct GMB host Charlotte Hawkins during a cringe-worthy interview moment when she asked about his 'tan'.

The politician had appeared on the show to discuss the government's response to the energy crisis - particularly as Boris Johnson has been spotted on his second holiday in two weeks.

"I can't help noticing you look rather suntanned this morning, perhaps you've been away on holiday," she said.

A confused Miliband responded: "This is what I naturally look like actually, Charlotte."

