Bizarre moment man's house gets raided and Boris Johnson is stood there

A man whose house was raided has shared the bizarre moment police bust in - and Boris Johnson was with them.

The prime minister donned a stab vest as he said "how do you do" to the person behind the camera, who greeted him with "wagwan Boris".

"I woke up to a 6am raid and Boris Johnson's in my face. Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson's there?" he said in a separate video.

Class B drugs were found, but no arrests were made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.