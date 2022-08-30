Nigel Farage sang the national anthem as passionately as ever at the KSI fight

Nigel Farage made an unexpected appearance the KSI boxing match at The O2 in London, and took the opportunity to belt out the national anthem as passionately as possible.

The former UKIP leader stared intently at a singer belting it out on stage before the fight, as he joined in.

"They [influencers] are a counter to the left-wing propaganda that is being fed to our youngsters through our schools and our universities," Farage told GB News of why he was there.

"It was for me a really fascinating, transformative moment."

