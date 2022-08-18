Rishi Sunak admits he's being ghosted by Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak has admitted he's not getting any response from prime minister Boris Johnson since he resigned as chancellor, and withdrew his confidence from government.

He spoke about his lack-of-contact with Johnson a week ago during a leadership hustings, and today confirmed the situation remained unchanged, after he had sent him text messages.

“I’ve reached out to him but understandably he’s not responded," he said during an interview on This Morning, where he plead his case to be the next prime minister.

