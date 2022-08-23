Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Dr Fauci to go to jail for Covid 'experiments'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has insisted she wants Dr Anthony Fauci to go 'to jail' and implied he is responsible for Covid.

The 81-year-old announced he was stepping down from government, when Marjorie demanded he have more than just retirement come for him.

"The American people lost so much and so did the entire world due to Dr Fauci’s Frankenstein-style experiments," she said on Real America's Voice.

"We need to be investigating and locking up Dr Fauci.”

