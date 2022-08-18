Rishi Sunak completely dodges question on whether he's 'out of touch' - again

x
Video
Rishi Sunak was quizzed on This Morning whether he was 'out of touch' with the British public after his expensive suit and billionaire family have come under fire in recent weeks.
Naturally, as Sunak is still on the campaign trail to become the next prime minister, he dodged the question spectacularly.
"I go around the country at all these events and it's very rare people want to talk about that...what they want to talk about is my plan for the future," he says.
"In our country, we judge people by their character."
