Nick Ferrari makes 'sick' £100 bet with Rishi Sunak about Rwanda deportations

Nick Ferrari is being blasted on Twitter for 'sick' comment at the latest Tory hustings, where he made a public bet with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda.

"100 quid bet with me not one person goes to Rwanda within the first 6 months of your term," the LBC host told the leadership candidate on-stage in London. He extended his hand to shake on it, but Sunak declined.

'That’s shocking these are people's lives you’re talking about not some Sunday Afternoon shuffleboard game', one user commented.

