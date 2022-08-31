AOC posts dancing video outside Capitol Hill office in support of Sanna Marin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been getting her groove on outside her Capitol Hill office in support of Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, who recently came under fire for partying.

“Elected officials who dance? We’re here for it,” Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video, which sees her point at her name sign outside the door before doing a dance.

Hilary Clinton also recently posted a photo of her dancing in solidarity.

Marin has apologised for her wild antics, but many maintain she's simply a 36-year-old enjoying life.

