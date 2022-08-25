In 2019 Theresa May said Brexit won't cause environmental standards to slip

A resurfaced Parliament clip from 2019 shows the moment Theresa May confirms to Zac Goldsmith that Brexit won't cause environmental standards in the UK to slip.

It's picking up traction online after raw sewage has been seen getting pumped into the UK's waters.

"Can the PM be absolutely clear that when we leave the EU, our environmental standards will rise, not fall?" Goldsmith is heard asking.

"We're committed to ensuring that our environmental standard do not fall," May, who was prime minister at the time, confirms.

