This parody of a UK government broadcast is so funny because it's true

The Juice Media are known for their incredible government parodies, and this time in the firing line, is the handling of the cost of living crisis.

In a spoof government ad, an 'official' breaks down the horrifying reality.

"We know many of you are facing uncertainty...uncertainty like who the f*** is in charge here during this cost of living crisis?" the host says, straight-faced.

The company, which is Australian, apologised it had taken so long to address British politics when they'd been trying to 'get rid of their own s*** government'.

