Alex Jones claims leftists are going to stage atrocities to blame on MAGA

Alex Jones claims that leftist Deep State globalists are planning to seize control of America by staging atrocities and making sure the blame goes on MAGA.

The InfoWars host claims it's part of a plot to create a civil war in the country.

"I would predict racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings, attacks on power supply being blamed on the right-wing" he said.

"They intend to bring in a full dictatorship in the next 71 days.”

