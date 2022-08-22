Stanley Johnson just blasted Boris' government in front of his sister

LBC listeners have had the pleasure of hearing Boris Johnson's dad and sister going head-to-head, as Stanley Johnson blamed the government for the UK's ongoing sewage problems.

The public have been advised not to swim in the sea, as raw sewage is increasingly being pumped into the water.

"I would say we have to blame the Government for not pressing this matter hard as it should have done," he said, appearing as a guest on Rachel's show.

He added that Brexit had contributed to the problem.



