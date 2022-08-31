Right-wing commentator who wrote a book on her love for Trump declares him 'done'

Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter has officially declared Donald Trump 'done' - despite having written a book about how much of a fan she was.

In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! was written long before she began criticising his campaigns, and most recently, released the podcast where she told people to "stop obsessing over him".

“All he wants is for Goldman Sachs to like him,” she said on a recent Fox News appearance. “I don’t know what happened. But that’s a different president. I haven’t changed. He has.”

