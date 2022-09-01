Nigel Farage wants to fight Boris Johnson in boxing ring

Nigel Farage has offered to step into the boxing ring with Boris Johnson, after he was spotted at the KSI fight in London on Saturday.

The former UKIP leader took to TikTok to clarify comments he'd made backstage at the O2, where he said he could "deal with him".

"Was that heat of the moment? Or Boris, are you up for it?" he suggested.

Now that's a fight the British public would pay to see.

