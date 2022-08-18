Liz Truss quizzed over leaked audio suggesting workers need to 'graft'

Liz Truss has addressed comments from leaked audio, where the Tory leadership candidate suggested British workers needed more "graft".

The audio from five years ago hears Truss say workers lacked the "skill and application" of foreign rivals.

"What is needed in this country is more economic opportunity," she defended herself by saying. "I will not continue with business as usual...I will be bold in making the change we need to help people right across our country."

A YouGov survey suggests 66 per cent of voters are set to choose Liz Truss.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.