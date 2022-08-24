Mitch McConnell has bizarre response to Trump calling his wife 'crazy'

Republican politician Mitch McConnell has been accused of having a 'scared' response to Donald Trump insulting his wife, former transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

Trump had reportedly called her 'crazy', and when McConnell was asked if he had any reaction to it he simply responded: "No".

Social media users were quick to point out that it echoes similarly to when Ted Cruz overlooked Trump insulting his wife, and saying his dad was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

