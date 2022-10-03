Kwasi Kwarteng is already being asked about resigning over tax rate U-turn

Kwasi Kwarteng has already been forced to confirm he won't be resigning following a huge U-turn on the 45p tax rate cuts.

The chancellor said there's "not at all" a chance he'll step down from his new position, adding that the U-turn was because the cuts were proving to be a "distraction" from the rest of the budget - which he deems to be a "strong package".

Other key mini-Budget points included scrapping stamp duty for first-time buyers (on the first £425,000 of a property), and ditching the planned corporation tax rise.

