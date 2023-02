With news of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation, fans of the SNP leader are remembering one of her most iconic moments in power - getting whacked by a tennis ball.

The first minister was on an official trip to Glasgow when she engaged in a game of swing ball with MP Anne McLaughlin.

Unfortunately for her, the cameras were rolling, and McLaughlin hit the ball so hard it whacked Sturgeon around the back of the head.

Brutal.

