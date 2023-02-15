The defence secretary seems unsure whether China are hacking our CCTV cameras

Ben Wallace appeared to play down the threat of China spying on the UK by insisting that they aren't interested in 'following him around Preston North and Wyre'.

However, when he was grilled on the idea on Sky News, he didn't seem confident in his answer.

"They're not...well hopefully I don't think they're hacking our sensitive CCTV cameras", he sighed.

He also claimed that the UK doesn't 'buy cheap knock-offs' to avoid being vulnerable.

