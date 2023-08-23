Biden makes seriously awkward joke while touring Maui wildfire devastation

Joe Biden raised eyebrows on a trip to visit the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, where he made jokes about the temperature in the area where 114 people had died.

"You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man," the president pointed out of a dog wearing booties to walk around.

He then went on to compare the situation to the time he survived a small kitchen fire that 'threatened his Corvette', before adding he was 'kidding', and praising the fire service's response.

