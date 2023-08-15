The best reactions to Donald Trump's fourth indictment by Georgia grand jury

Video
Political figures across the US have been reacting to the fourth indictment of Donald Trump - and the Republicans are not impressed.
Ted Cruz wasted no time branding himself as 'p*****' on live TV, describing the series of indictments as 'disgraceful'.
Meanwhile, senator Lindsey Graham blamed 'liberal jurisdictions' for trying to 'take Trump down'.
This particular indictment saw a Georgia court charge the former US president with trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
