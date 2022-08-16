Scottish man has hilarious reaction to being asked about Liz Truss on live TV

A Scottish man was asked for his opinion on Liz Truss during a live segment on GMB, and had the perfect response for the viewers at home.

The unsuspecting member of the public from Paisley, was trying to withdraw cash when he was asked if he knew who she was.

"She went to that school there," he said, pointing behind him, before breaking the fourth wall by staring directly down the camera and adding: "Don't vote for her."

Both Truss and Sunak have promised greater scrutiny of the Scottish government.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.