Keir Starmer just shared how much he really earns

Keir Starmer has publicly shared his salary after being accused of being 'out-of-touch' with lower-paid workers.

"I earn just over £80,000 as an MP, and I earn more than that for being leader of the opposition," he told Sky News when asked bluntly about his earnings, estimating in total he earns somewhere between £130,000-£140,000 per year.

The Labour leader went on to describe how despite the fact he could afford the rising energy bills, he wanted to make sure the case was the same for everyone.

