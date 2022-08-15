Brandon Lewis insists Boris Johnson will still be working while on holiday

Brandon Lewis has insisted that Boris Johnson is 'still working' despite being on holiday in Greece - his second break in two weeks.

"Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working," Lewis claimed on LBC, denying any accusations that the prime minister had 'thrown in the towel'.

"I can assure you he will still be going through inboxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant."

Johnson has been accused of 'slacking' since being in his caretaking period.

