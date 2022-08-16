Brandon Lewis somehow blames anti-Semitism on the EU

MP Brandon Lewis has blamed anti-Semitism on the EU by suggesting it disadvantaged Jewish residents in Northern Ireland.

It comes after Liz Truss suggested there was widespread anti-Semitism in the civil service.

"Where I saw anything against the Jewish community it was coming from the EU," he said during a Sky News interview. "They're trying to block the Jewish community in Northern Ireland from getting access to kosher products."

Lewis suggested Truss' allegations were misconstrued.

