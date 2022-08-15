Marjorie Taylor Greene is raising eyebrows for comments about white males being the 'bottom of the list' in major corporations.

"In major corporations, especially woke corporations, white men are passed over for any type of promotion," she argued on the Piece of Schmidt podcast.

"It’s about identity, and the white male identity is pushed to the bottom of the list," she added, noting that workplaces were all about trying to fill a 'diversity quota'.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, in 2020, women’s annual earnings were 82.3% of men’s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.