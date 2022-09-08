New levelling up secretary accurately sums up the Tories' achievements

The new Levelling Up secretary Simon Clarke is being mocked after his connection cut out during an interview - immediately after he was asked about the Tories' achievements over the last 12 years.

"You say you look at child poverty or in-work poverty...which of those markers have the Tories in 12 years been successful in helping?" asked BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt.

Despite Clarke nodding throughout the question, he then froze and fell silent, prompting questions about whether his connection dropped or he didn't have the answers.

