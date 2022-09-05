Liz Truss snubs Rishi Sunak handshake as she wins Tory leadership vote

Liz Truss snubbed Rishi Sunak as she was announced as winner of the Tory leadership contest, getting straight out of her seat and walking past her rival to the stage without acknowledgement.

Sunak stood up as many expected her to shake his hand, but she was instead, caught up in the excitement and got on with her speech.

She did, however, embrace in a hug with chairmen of the Conservative Party, Ben Elliot and Andrew Stephenson.

