James O'Brien torches 'monstrous bullying coward' Boris in 'best monologue ever'

James O'Brien is being praised for his scathing monologue towards Boris Johnson, as the 'monstrous bullying coward' left Downing Street for the final time.

"He reaches for the most filthy insults and lies from the darkest recesses of far-right social media," O'Brien, who has been highly critical of Johnson, said during the eight-minute speech on LBC. "Monstrous, bullying, cowards, attract monsters, bullies, and cowards."

He added that Johnson is probably 'massaging his own ego' ready to plot his grand return - and it's unlikely this is the last we see of him.

