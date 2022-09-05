Liz Truss is proving that silence speaks a thousand words, as MPs fell silent when she brought up Boris Johnson in her victory speech.

The prime minister's successor paid tribute to him as she was announced as the next leader of the Tory party, but it seems not everyone was in the mood for bringing up old times.

"You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle", she said, before looking around the room awkwardly, and it took a number of seconds before scattered applause.

