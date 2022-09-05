MPs greeted by Benny Hill theme tune as they head to find out Tory leadership result

MPs were greeted by the Benny Hill theme tune as they headed into The Queen Elizabeth II Centre to find out the result of the Tory leadership contest.

It's thought to be pro-EU campaigner, Steve Bray, who has pulled the same stunt a number of times over recent months, including when Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister.

Other songs heard include 'Money, Money, Money' by ABBA.

Liz Truss was announced as the next leader of the Conservative Party.

