As Joe Lycett's hilarious BBC appearance goes viral for mocking Liz Truss' policies, a clip of fellow comedian Sooz Kempner doing the same thing on election night in 2019 has resurfaced.

"We definitely will have left the EU by the end of January because Boris Johnson keeps his promises", she mocked to a group of politics buffs during Sky News' Election Social.

"If the Brexit party want to continue they have no place so they're just going to have to be honest and rename themselves the Nazi party."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.