Thérèse Coffey's first interview as deputy PM interrupted by her Dr Dre alarm tone

Thérèse Coffey's first interview as deputy prime minister had an awkward end, when her alarm went off...and the tone was a Dr Dre song.

She was on LBC with Nick Ferrari when the rapper’s 1999 hit ‘Still D.R.E’ rang out live.

“I’ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone, I apologise. You’re getting a bit of Dr. Dre,” she explained.

“It’s Dr Dre is it? Fantastic", Ferrari responded. "Dr Coffey with Dr Dre as health secretary it just gets better and better doesn’t it?”

