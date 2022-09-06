Boris Johnson exiting Downing St to the tune of the Eastenders theme is hilarious

Boris Johnson has made his final exit from Downing Street before handing over the baton of prime minister over to Liz Truss - but all eyes are on the way he left.

The BBC perfectly captured the moment his Range Rover entourage left the big black gates for the final time, providing the perfect backdrop for the internet to do its thing.

In particular, Twitter users have discovered that the Eastenders theme tune works perfectly over the top, as the son beams down over Westminster. What a moment.

