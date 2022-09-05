'Bye Bye Boris' blasts outside QE centre as Liz Truss announced as successor

x
Video
'Bye Bye Boris' was heard blasting outside of the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster as Liz Truss was announced to be the next prime minister.
It's thought to be pro-EU campaigner, Steve Bray, behind the music - as the speaker earlier blared the Benny Hill theme tune as MPs arrived.
Liz Truss will be taking over from Johnson as prime minister of the United Kingdom after receiving 81,326 votes from Conservative Party members, after he was forced to resign.
