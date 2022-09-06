Joe Lycett says he's 'nostalgic' for 'Thatcher 2.0' Liz Truss

Following Joe Lycett's hilarious BBC appearance 'pledging' his support for Liz Truss, the comedian has doubled-down on the act and insisted he's "nostalgic" for "Thatcher 2.0" on The Jeremy Vine Show.

"They're saying that I'm mocking Liz Truss which is the complete opposite of what I'm doing", he said, holding up The Daily Mail, which had him plastered across its front page.

"I'm a big Liz Truss supporter, I think she's the absolute best that we're capable of, she's Thatcher 2.0."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.