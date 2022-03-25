MP Siobhan Baillie feels baby kick at Commons as she stands up to ask questions

Pregnant Conservative MP, Siobhan Baillie, got a surprise in the Commons when she rose to ask a question - her baby kicking.

As she went to stand up and give her views on family breakdowns, she could be heard saying: “Thank you Mr Speaker – oh, I got a kick there.”

Commons Leader Mark Spencer joked that she was “probably not the first person to get a kicking in this place," as fellow MPS got a good laugh out of it.

